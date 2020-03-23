COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two new coronavirus cases in Darlington County were being investigated Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the number there to seven cases.
SC DHEC also is investigating two new cases in Florence County, bringing its total to three positive cases.
Two deaths Monday brought the statewide death toll to five. One patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions.
SC DHEC also said Monday that it is investigating 103 additional cases of coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 298 cases in 34 counties.
There were 17 additional cases reported Monday in Charleston County, 14 in Richland County and 10 in Kershaw County, which leads the state with 54 positive cases.
No positive cases have been reported in Marion, Marlboro or Williamsburg counties.
“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough and practicing social distancing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.