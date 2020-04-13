DARLINGTON, S.C. – A mother who allowed her boyfriend to abuse her child has been arrest, Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said Monday.
Special Victims Unit investigators are searching for the boyfriend.
“There is absolutely nothing more important than protecting our children, and my investigators will stop at nothing to bring those who hurt our children to justice,” Chavis said.
Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit investigators allege that Lamontio Alexis Kirksey, 31, of Darlington caused great bodily harm to his girlfriend’s child by beating the child with belts, drop cords and phone chargers. Recently, the child was taken to an area hospital unresponsive and required extensive medical treatment.
Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit investigators also allege the mother of the child, Katherine Fullard, 30, of Darlington allowed Kirksey to abuse the child.
Fullard has been arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child and is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Kirksey is wanted for unlawful neglect of a child.
Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Kirksey is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4920, 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through a mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
This case remains under investigation and additional charges might be sought.
