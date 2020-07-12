HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide at a residence in the 3800 block of Hartsville Highway (U.S. 15).
The scene is between Hartsville and Society Hill, not far from the Darlington County Airport.
Deputies were dispatched to the residence at approximately 2:30 a.m. for a shooting, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the sheriff’s office.
A second person was injured and transported to an area hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.