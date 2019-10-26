DARLINGTON, S.C — Darlington County firefighters on Saturday kicked off their Christmas season with Santa's Fall Festival at Darlington Raceway — a fundraiser for the Darlington County Fire District's 10th annual Santa's Helpers Program.
Participants from around the area turned out for carnival games, food and drink vendors, a silent auction, a raffle, firetrucks and other first responder vehicles as well as demonstrations of some of the services Darlington County Fire District offers.
The festival this year is the primary fundraiser for the Christmas effort.
"Santa’s Helpers is fortunate to have someone as dedicated as Whitnie Avant to organize the event," a representative of the department said.
Each year families in need fill out applications and go through an interview process to ensure they meet the requirements of the Santa’s Helpers program as well as get detailed lists of what the children would like for Christmas.
Families are then able to pick up the carefully chosen toys and gifts, so their children can enjoy Christmas morning while keeping the spirit of Santa Claus alive in their young lives.
Over the years, Santa’s Helpers has been able to help more than 700 children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.