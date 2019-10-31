DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with drug offenses after Darlington County Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at a mobile home on Dingo Lane.
Deputies with the agency's drug enforcement and special incident response units served the warrant.
“Investigators were able to locate about seven grams of heroin, a loaded .380 caliber pistol, a loaded .410 shotgun, a weight scale, and currency,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis through. “Because of the hard work of my Investigators, we were able to put two in jail for pushing this poison in our community.”
Morris Luke Nance, 27, of Lynchburg, and James Randall Miles, 31, of Scranton, were arrested, according to the release.
Nance is charged with trafficking heroin, first offense, and two counts of possession of a weapon during violent crime. Miles is charged with trafficking heroin, first offense, according to the release.
Both remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
