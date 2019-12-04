HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a suspect in thefts from a Patrick Highway body shop.
The thefts of vehicle parts have taken place of the "the last few months" at Hutson Body Shop near Hartsville, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
If you have any information or are able to identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigator Chuckie Baxley at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through the agency's app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
