HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A Lee County shooting was cited as the cause of a shooting Monday in Darlington County.
The 7 p.m. Monday shooting happened at the Dollar General Store at the corner of Indian Branch Road and Lydia Highway, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
"Deputies located a subject outside of the store who indicated he was the intended target of the shooting due to his involvement in an earlier shooting in Lee County," Lt. Robert Kilgo wrote in a media advisory. "The subject has failed to provide further details to deputies."
At least one of the bullets fired hit the store. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
