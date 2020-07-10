DARLINGTON, S.C. – A brief attempted-traffic stop and foot chase ended early Friday morning with the arrest of a Timmonsville man.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., a traffic deputy attempted a stop and the driver ultimately ran from the vehicle while on Wilson Street in Darlington, where he was arrested shortly afterward, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found heroin, meth, marijuana and an estimated $2,000 in cash, Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said through the release. “We remain vigilant and use every available resource to find and arrest those out there pushing these drugs in our community.”
Quinn D. Dixon, 41, of Timmonsville, was arrested and is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Dixon will face charges related to this incident, according to the release.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged Dixon with driving under the influence, driving under suspension and with an open container of beer or wine.
The patrol also is investigating a collision that caused minor damage after Dixon left his vehicle in drive, causing it to strike a sheriff's cruiser. There were no injuries.
