—DARLINGTON, S.C. — Three people were arrested Tuesday morning when Darlington County sheriff's deputies searched a residence on Candy Lane in the Florence area of Darlington County.
Drug enforcement unit deputies were supported in the operation by the agency's special incident response team, according to the sheriff's office.
"Investigators located approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of crack, a gram of heroin, two rifles and ammunition,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Once again, my deputies did an excellent investigation to get these drugs off the streets and guns out of the wrong hands.”
Deputies arrested Tony Christopher Truett, 44, of Darlington, Keat Shaun Wingate, 43, of Darlington, and Keri Anne Gainey, 44, of Florence.
Truett is charged with three counts of being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Wingate is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack, third offense.
Gainey is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
All three were in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.