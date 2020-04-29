DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Darlington County Council on Aging will be provide emergency meals to seniors 60-years-old and older during the Covid-19 crisis.
Meals will be available for drive-thru pick up at the Council on Aging locations throughout Darlington County from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday.
Seniors will be provided a box of free meals, on a first come, first served basis, at the senior center located in Hartsville, Darlington, Lamar, and Society Hill. Drive-thru service will be offered while supplies last.
Call 843-393-8521. Rain will cause the events to be rescheduled.
https://www.facebook.com/Darlington-County-Council-on-Aging-132502809594/
Seniors, family member or caregiver may pick up by providing the senior’s ID and required information.
- Must be a senior citizen (60+) or taking the meal to a senior citizen
- Must be a resident of Darlington County
- Must provide name, address, phone number, and a nutrition survey at time of pickup
- Only 2 meal boxes per car
- Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week. Each eligible senior must provide a state issued ID to receive a box
Locations:
- Darlington, 901 Pearl Street, beside Subway
- Hartsville Senior Center, 1103 S. Sixth Street, Butler Building
- Lamar Nutrition Center, 628 Carterville Hwy., Robert L Grooms Building
- Society Hill Nutrition Community Center, 223 Hall Street
