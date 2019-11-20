DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington County Council members on Wednesday approved a nearly $20,000-a-year pay increase for County Administrator Charles Stewart.
Stewart’s salary will increase from its current level of just over $105,000 a year to $125,000 a year. His employment contract with the county was recently renewed for another two years.
The increase is effective on Jan. 1.
Stewart was named interim county administrator in August 2016 after the resignation of former County Administrator Terence Arrington. He was later given a full contract.
Council members met briefly in a closed-door executive session discussing Stewart’s contract before the vote, which came during a called meeting. Members did not discuss the increase during the open session of the meeting.
Councilman Albert Davis III of Hartsville cast the only vote against the pay increase. He gave no reason for his vote. Councilwoman Joyce Wingate Thomas of Darlington was not present at the special meeting.
Stewart declined to comment on the raise.
