DARLINGTON, S.C. — A fee in lieu of tax agreement with Georgia-Pacific got the second of three approvals by the Darlington County Council on Monday evening.
The ordinance indicates that the company will be making an investment of not less than $142 million into its Darlington plate-making facility on Old Florence Road.
A nearby cup-making facility will be shut down by September. The ordinance notes that some job loss at that facility is unavoidable.
A news release announcing the expansion said that the company would work with affected employees on transitions to roles in plate operations, other opportunities within Georgia-Pacific or other Koch companies or opportunities outside the company.
Cup customers will continue to be served from Georgia-Pacific Dixie plants in Lexington, Kentucky and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.
The closing of the cup facility will save the company between $80,000 and $100,000 per year.
The agreement facilitates the investment and preserves a valuable employer in the county.
However, the new investment is expected to result in payments of up to $48 million to the county. The ordinance calls for an assessment ratio of 6% on real property with a millage rate of 432.79 mills.
However, the ordinance calls for a special source revenue credit of 25% of the taxes owed.
An accompanying ordinance amends the county's joint industrial park agreement with Lee County to include the property owned by the company.
A resolution approved Monday declares the investment to be an appropriate industrial facility under state code.
Georgia-Pacific announced the expansion of its plate operations in late January.
The expansion will kick off this month with a targeted completion of first quarter 2022. During this time, the plate plant will continue to operate. Over time, the site will add new machinery, including a new plate-printing press. A new, modern warehouse also will be part of the expansion.
