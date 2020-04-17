DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A former corrections officer at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center has been arrested and charged with providing contraband to an inmate.
Halie Bryce Goodwin, 23, of Florence was arrested by Darlington County deputies Friday morning after an investigation, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
Goodwin is charged with one count of misconduct in office and is awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to the detention center's Website.
