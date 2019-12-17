HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Darlington County firefighters early Tuesday morning responded to a fire at the Family Mart on Bobo Newsome Highway and Lydia Highway.
The call was received just before 2 a.m. and first units on the scene -- which arrived within about six minutes -- reported fire showing from the building, which was deemed a total loss, according to a release from the agency.
The business was closed and unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
Darlington and Hartsville Fire Departments sent units in mutual aid. Darlington County EMS, Darlington County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the business' main buildling and protect the gas pumps. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the sheriff's office and SLED, said Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.
Flowers said there was nothing to indicate the blaze was suspicious but the value of the loss was high enough to trigger an automatic investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.