The Family Mart at the intersection of SC 151 and SC 34 between Darlington and Hartsville burned early Tuesday morning. The building was deemed to be a total loss. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

 Ddarlington County Fire Department Photo

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Darlington County firefighters early Tuesday morning responded to a fire at the Family Mart on Bobo Newsome Highway and Lydia Highway.

The call was received just before 2 a.m. and first units on the scene -- which arrived within about six minutes -- reported fire showing from the building, which was deemed a total loss, according to a release from the agency.

The business was closed and unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

Darlington and Hartsville Fire Departments sent units in mutual aid. Darlington County EMS, Darlington County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the business' main buildling and protect the gas pumps. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the sheriff's office and SLED, said Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.

Flowers said there was nothing to indicate the blaze was suspicious but the value of the loss was high enough to trigger an automatic investigation.

