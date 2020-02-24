DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County School District officials are trying to decide what to do with five elementary school buildings that will be vacant at the end of this school year.
Six existing elementary schools will be consolidated when three new elementary schools open with the new school year in August.
In Hartsville, the new Bay Road Elementary School will replace Washington Street and West Hartsville elementary schools. In Darlington, the existing J.L. Cain Elementary School and Brunson-Dargan Elementary will be merged in the new J.L. Cain Elementary. And in Lamar, Lamar Elementary and Spaulding Elementary will be consolidated in the new Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School.
The three new schools are under construction. The schools they are replacing are all more than 50 years old. Darlington County voters approved construction of the new schools, to be financed with a one-cent sales tax, in a $60 million bond referendum in 2016.
Darlington County Board of Education members spent some time during a work session Monday discussing what to do with the vacant buildings that will remain when the new schools open.
“The good news is we’re about to move into some new buildings,” Superintendent of Education Tim Newman said.
Possible options could include selling some of the old buildings, putting some to use for other purposes or razing some of the structures.
“From my perspective, I want to make sure we’re following the wishes of the board,” Newman said.
Some or all of the buildings could go on the market for sale, Newman said. Others might need to be demolished, he said.
“Each building and each community is very unique,” Newman said.
Each building also has its own issues when it comes to what to do with it, he said. For example, Lamar Elementary is adjacent to Lamar High School, while Spaulding Elementary sits right beside Spaulding Middle School.
Lamar Elementary is in such poor condition, razing it might be the best option Newman said. “That would be my recommendation for that building,” he said.
Spaulding Elementary, on the other hand, could serve as a facility to accommodate and expand Lamar’s adult education program, he said.
In Hartsville, a community agency has already expressed an interest in possibly acquiring the Washington Street Elementary building, Newman said. The school is located next to a Darlington County Community Action Agency Head Start Center.
While the West Hartsville building could be put up for sale, Newman said the building’s location might make it less marketable. Tearing it down and keeping the land for future use could also be an option, he said.
In Darlington, the existing Cain Elementary building will be torn down at the end of the school year. The new building is being built on the Cain property next to existing school. Once razed, the site of the existing school will become a parking lot for the new school, according to officials.
That leaves the Brunson-Dargan building in Darlington, which could provide some additional space for district offices. The district is outgrowing its existing administrative office building in Darlington, officials said.
“I think what we need to do is come back to you with a recommendation about what to do with Brunson-Dargan,” Newman said.
He said Darlington city officials at one point had expressed some interest in the Brunson-Dargan building.
Newman said he has also approached county officials about some of the buildings, but said the county has expressed no interest.
“We may be just looking at whether we demolish or do we not demolish,” Newman said.
Board members discussed getting appraisals and setting criteria for possible uses of any buildings put on the market. Newman said it will be important to know kind of use potential buyers would have for the buildings before agreeing to any kind of sale or transfer because of the potential impact on the surrounding community.
Members were asked to put their concerns and the criteria they would like to see for possible use or disposal of any of the buildings in writing and submit them to the superintendent with an eye toward possibly seeking proposals for the possible purchase or acquisition of some of the buildings.
“Whatever we do, the same should apply to any other properties that may come up in the future,” Newman said.
