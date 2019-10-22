Darlington Bi-Lo store to close by Nov. 11

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Bi-Lo grocery store in Darlington will close by Nov. 11 due to underperformance, Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Bi-Lo, said.
The company said the decision to close the store was a difficult one to make.
“We realize that the closure of an underperforming store in your community can be challenging,” Joe Caldwell, senior manager of corporate communications, said in a press release issued Oct. 10 announcing the closing. “We do not take these decisions lightly, and only make this tough choice after careful consideration of its impact on our associates and our customers has been made.”
The store is located at 508 Lamar Highway in Darlington.
“The successful execution of our strategy will at times require us to make difficult decisions that may impact some of our associates,” Caldwell said. “We are committed to ensuring all associates are treated with the dignity, respect and compassion they deserve. They were the first to know of this decision and have our dedicated support during this transition.”
Caldwell said the process of closing a store generally lasts no longer than 30 days. The company said it will regularly share details about special mark-down discounts on remaining merchandise.
“Our associates are committed to serving your community with the same level of service, value and quality you have come to expect from your store while the process is ongoing,” Caldwell said.
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.