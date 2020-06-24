HARTSVILLE, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina will open its newest CSC Community Pharmacy on Tuesday.
The standalone pharmacy is located at 1280 South Fourth Street next to the Hartsville Medical Center.
The CSC Community Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that looks to provide excellent care through consultation and affordable prices on prescriptions. The pharmacy was previously located inside the Hartsville Medical Center.
The community pharmacy takes all major insurances and is open to all, even those who are not patients of CareSouth Carolina. The Hartsville pharmacy also has a drive-thru to make things more convenient for patients getting their medications filled.
Ashley Singleton, the chief of pharmacy at CareSouth Carolina, said the standalone building will be an added benefit and convenience to the patients.
“This will provide another avenue of service for the patients,” Singleton said. “Those who have had difficulties coming into the medical center in the past will be able to stay in their car, drop off their medication and pick it up all with ease.
“Though many think because we’re located on the CareSouth Carolina campus that we’re only open to CSC patients, we’re open to everyone. There is additional parking that wasn’t available before and we designed this building with avenue of access and convenience in mind for the patient.”
The CSC Community Pharmacy and drive-thru will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients can also download the mobile app, Mobile Rx, which will allow them to manage and fill their prescriptions online.
