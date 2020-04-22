FLORENCE, S.C. — Eliza Truett and Rhett Spencer had planned their special wedding day for months, paying attention to every detail. The flowers and cake were ordered. The music selected and the church and the minister booked.
Everything was on schedule until the coronavirus invaded the Pee Dee and put a “monkey wrench” in their plans.
Many couples planning springtime weddings are in a quandary as the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the closure of wedding venues, churches and wedding-related businesses, and it has created social distancing.
Eliza and Rhett found themselves in this situation recently and decided to go ahead with their wedding on April 4, just not as originally planned. They had been planning their special day since getting engaged in June 2019.
Rhett, a development coordinator with Pearce Land Company in Florence, and Eliza, an implementation specialist at ADP Tax Credits in Florence, met when Rhett moved back to his hometown of Florence after working in Charleston for a few years. Eliza grew up in Hartsville.
They were engaged while on “a little DeBordieu vacation weekend,” Eliza said. Rhett’s family owned a beach house near Georgetown where they had gone for a relaxing weekend.
“On Saturday morning, Rhett suggested to me that we go on a walk on the beach as we often did, to get some fresh air and exercise,” Eliza said. “Rhett proposed on an empty beach that morning.”
The couple’s initial plans included a wedding weekend, a continuous celebration in downtown Hartsville.
“Due to the location of the church and reception, we had planned all the events to happen within a few blocks of each other,” Eliza said. “I was going to have a bridal luncheon hosted by my aunts and cousins Friday morning at Prestwood (Country Club), while Rhett went on a skeet shoot that morning with his groomsmen in Society Hill.”
That night they had planned an intimate rehearsal at the church (Wesley UMC on College Avenue in Hartsville) followed by a dinner at The Edition, just around the corner on Fifth Street, hosted by Rhett’s parents.
After Friday night’s festivities, Eliza had planned a bridal party “sleepover” at the Mantissa for her bridal attendants, while the men would stay at The Hampton Inn, not far away in downtown Hartsville.
Eliza said, on Saturday, the girls in the wedding party were going to have a spa day at Indigo Salon and Day Spa, while Rhett’s best friends’ moms had planned a “bachelor lunch” at Sam Kendall’s for the guys.
“We were supposed to have a large wedding with over 300 guests in attendance in Hartsville,” Eliza said. “We were to get married at Wesley United Methodist Church — the same church I grew up in and where my parents were married 35 years ago. A big reception was planned at the Drengaelen House at Coker (University) complete with a band, food, a big tent, etc. Needless to say, not one of those events happened.”
What did happen was a small, intimate wedding with family, the bridal party and a few friends in Rhett’s parents’ backyard in Florence.
It was midafternoon on April 4. Rhett wore his tux; Eliza wore her wedding dress. Before an altar of flowers and a wood cross, the two exchanged vows.
Rhett and Eliza Spencer started their life together.
Eliza said nothing was as planned, but maybe the new plans were the best.
She and Rhett said during a telephone interview that these unusual circumstances brought them and their families closer together.
Rhett said after they decided to have the ceremony in his parents’ backyard, their mothers pitched in and took charge of the planning together,
“They got excited,” Rhett said.
The couple had hired a wedding planner to ensure everything went smoothly on their wedding day, so their moms hadn’t been that involved.
Eliza said the florists, Flowers by Starks, is owned by family friends, and they came through with her bouquet and boutonnieres. Also, one of her closest friends growing up, Noah Stanley, came and played soft music on his guitar while she walked out with her dad. Cakes by Jeanie (who had initially planned to do a big cake) provided a beautiful two-tier cake as well, she said. Rhett’s aunt provided some additional flowers and a wooden cross for them to stand in front of to say their vows.
The Rev. Fran Elrod, former pastor at Wesley UMC who is now a pastor at Clemson UMC, was supposed to officiate for the planned ceremony. She still drove from Clemson to officiate the wedding.
“We mostly just invited our wedding party and immediate family,” Eliza said. “My matron of honor is pregnant and another one of my bridesmaids is a nurse practitioner, so both were unable to attend due to risk of exposure for COVID-19. Also, Rhett’s sister and brother-in-law were unable to make it since they live in Chicago and can’t travel. We had a videographer there to film, so we could share with those that couldn’t be there. After the ceremony, we signed the marriage license, cut cake, had a drink and called it a day.”
Eliza said she told her husband after it was over that it was the wedding ceremony she didn’t know that she needed.
“I think for us both we were really excited to begin interweaving our lives together more,” she said. “April 4, 2020, had been marked on our calendar as a lifelong happy date for months, and we wanted to keep it that way. We still wanted April 4th to be ‘our day.’ Frankly, no one knows with certainty when everything will be in the clear with COVID-19, so we wanted to go ahead and get married.”
Eliza said they no longer had to worry about when they could be a married couple. A lot of pressure was taken off of them.
“While I never absolutely felt a need for a large wedding, I never envisioned myself having this small of a ceremony,” Eliza said. “But because of the circumstances, we have an even better foundation going into our marriage and were truly able to realize how blessed we are. It was so heartwarming to see all our friends and family work together to make the day so special for us.”
Eliza said she was nervous about how much money they were going to lose cancelling their plans, but they have hardly lost anything.
“Completely changing what you had envisioned as your wedding day is tough enough, and losing so much money would have made the situation so much worse,” she said. “I know people are experiencing much more stressful situations due to the virus with illness, financial stresses. I still have to say this was one of the most stressful times in my life. Thankfully, our wedding was in the earlier part of the outbreak where we didn’t have to hold out long before deciding we couldn’t have our wedding as initially planned.
“Once we realized that COVID-19 was more serious than we initially thought, and it was going to impact our area, I bet I didn’t sleep well for two weeks straight. I would wake up in the middle of the night and lie there for hours trying to go back to sleep. I cried at least once a day more often than not.”
She said it was awful.
“I will say that Rhett and I are extremely grateful for the pandemic, though,” Eliza said. “Surprisingly, we feel certain that the experience of navigating the constant changes and stress over the past month has strengthened our relationship, and our marriage will be stronger because of it. This was a good exercise in practicing patience, truly understanding how we both deal with stress and how to support each other when we are stressed. It also helped us remember what truly mattered on our wedding day — making a vow before God.”
The honeymoon also had to be delayed.
“We actually had two trips planned,” Eliza said. “We had worried we might be too tired following the wedding weekend events to really pack for and enjoy a long honeymoon, so we had planned a ‘mini-moon’ to go stay at Old Edwards Inn in Highlands, North Carolina, for a few nights after our wedding weekend. We then had our true, weeklong honeymoon planned for St. Lucia in early June. Both have since been canceled. We hope to now go to St. Lucia as a one-year wedding anniversary trip next year.”
Friends/colleagues of Rhett rented the penthouse at The Hyatt Place for them to have a short honeymoon.
“They felt so sorry for us,” Rhett said.
He said all of their family and friends were supportive and wanted them to be happy.
The couple is still planning a celebration, with a late July date in mind, to include friends.
“We plan to have a ‘Blessing of the Marriage’ ceremony at Wesley UMC followed by our big reception we had initially planned at the Drengaelen House,” Eliza said. “Don’t ask me what our Plan C is. … I have no idea.”
Eliza said, in addition to their own wedding, they had a “busy spring wedding calendar.”
“Three weddings (not including ours) that we were invited to this spring have been postponed,” she said. “Obviously, what was best for us may not be best for others. For us, we immediately felt relief once we decided to postpone our wedding. There was no more worrying whether we’d be able to have our wedding — we were finally able to ‘rip the Band-Aid off’ as they say and just come up with a Plan B. Ask any COVID-19 bride and they will tell you unknown and waiting to see if any plans will come to fruition is probably the worst part. Once we canceled our initial plans, decided to still get married but postpone the big celebrations, we finally could breathe knowing we somewhat had a new plan. Being on the other side, I can also say that the benefits of going through this have far outweighed the bad.
“We felt the biggest weight was lifted after our wedding ceremony, and we got married,” Eliza said.
She said after months of sleepless nights and emotional days, they could finally breathe.
“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” Rhett said.
But he said it has strengthened their already strong relationship.
“We have all along been a strong couple, and this has solidified our relationship,” Rhett said.
His advice for other couples weighing their options during the coronavirus pandemic is to “go with the flow and remember why are getting married to someone” in the first place.
“We were completely exhausted after our small ceremony, I think from just all the emotional exhaustion we had for weeks,” Eliza said. “I’d be lying if I didn’t admit a part of me was worried there would be a small sense of sadness on April 4th when thinking of what kind of day we could have had, but I truly was so happy that day with our ‘Plan B.’ I had my first look with my dad and Rhett. We cried happy tears, laughed and enjoyed having a little social interaction for once.
“I think how giddy we felt is written all over our faces if you look through our wedding photos. It’s truly one of the happiest days of our lives, and man what a story we will have to tell.”
