COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coronavirus death totals grew by one each in Florence and Darlington County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Monday.
Stateswide, 90 new cases and five additional deaths were announced.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,178 and those who have died to 440.
Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), Florence (1) and Lexington (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (5), Bamberg (1), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (4), Georgetown (9), Greenville (19), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Lee (6), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Richland (7), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (5) and York (4),
Florence County now has had 602 cases and 32 deaths. It is tied with Lexington County for the fourth-most deaths in the state. Only Richand (63), Greenville (53) and Clarendon (38) counties have had more deaths.
Darlington County has had 247 cases and seven deaths.
As of Sunday, a total of 171,034 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
