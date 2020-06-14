COLUMBIA, S.C. – Only one coronavirus death was announced Sunday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), but it brings the state’s death total to 600.
A record 799 new cases were announced Sunday, including 21 in Florence County. The previous single-day high was 770, set Friday and matched Saturday.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 18,795. Of those, nearly 37% have been from the first 14 days in June.
Florence County now has had 814 cases.
The death that was announced Sunday occurred in a middle-aged individual from Jasper County.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (4), Aiken (4), Anderson (25), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (21), Calhoun (3), Charleston (72), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (8), Colleton (4), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (21), Georgetown (14), Greenville (140), Greenwood (31), Horry (95), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (6), Laurens (11), Lee (2), Lexington (49), Marion (2), Marlboro (5), Newberry (4), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (15), Richland (69), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (32), Union (1), Williamsburg (4) and York (20)
As of Saturday, a total of 286,100 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Saturday statewide was 5,875 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.6%. When the percent positive is low, it might indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Sunday morning, 3,429 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,023 are in use, which is a 67.19% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,023 inpatient beds currently used, 521 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
