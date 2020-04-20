COLUMBIA, S.C. – An additional 64 cases for coronavirus and four additional deaths were announced Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina now is 4,439 and the total of deaths now is 124.
Of the four additional deaths, one was an elderly individual with underlying health conditions from Lancaster County; one was an elderly individual with no known underlying conditions from Kershaw County; one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Edgefield County; and one was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions from Clarendon County.
Four new cases were announced in Florence County, and five were announced in Darlington County. Florence County now has had 154 cases and eight deaths; Darlington County has had 70.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (8),
Darlington (5), Dillon (2), Florence (4), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Kershaw (3), Lexington (4), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (4), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4) and York (4).
Of the 4,377 total cases announced yesterday, two have been determined to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.
DHEC projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 750 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 6,953 confirmed cases on May 9.
As of Monday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,248 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,506 were positive and 10,742 were negative. A total of 41,277 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Monday morning, 5,150 hospital beds were available and 6,201 were utilized, which is a 54.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.