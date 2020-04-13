COLUMBIA, S.C. – Five more coronavirus deaths and 127 new cases of the disease were announced Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of deaths to 87 in South Carolina and the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,439.
All five additional deaths occurred in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions and were residents of Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Greenville (2) and Kershaw (1) counties.
Seven addition cases in Florence County brought the total to 79. The number of deaths in Florence County held at seven.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Berkeley (7), Charleston (12), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (7), Greenville (7), Greenwood (1), Hampton (2), Horry (13), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (14), Sumter (4), Union (1), York (2).
Lexington County lost six cases and Marion County lost one case from their total counts, as the individuals were determined during case investigations to be residents of other counties and states.
DHEC projections indicate that South Carolina might see almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 8,677 confirmed cases on May 2.
As of Sunday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,554 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,242 positive and 9,312 were negative.
A total of 32,764 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Monday morning, 5,748 hospital beds are available and 5,908 are utilized, which is a 50.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
