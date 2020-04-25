COLUMBIA, S.C. – The coronavirus death toll in Florence County shrank to seven on Friday but grew to nine on Saturday.
One previously reported death of an individual from Florence County was removed from the state’s total number of deaths Friday, as it was being reviewed to confirm whether the individual’s death was related to COVID-19.
The death was related to coronavirus, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control determined, and then the agency announced one additional death in Florence County. That brought the death toll Saturday in the state to nine.
DHEC also announced 180 new cases in South Carolina.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,253 and those who have died to 166.
Sixteen new cases were reported in Florence County, bringing its total to 242.
The deaths that DHEC reported Saturday occurred in eight elderly individuals from Berkeley (2), Colleton (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Orangeburg (1) and Richland (1) counties, and one middle-aged individual from Lee County (1).
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (2), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (19), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (9), Colleton (2), Darlington (4), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (5), Lee (3), Lexington (18), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (7), York (4)
As of Saturday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory had conducted 13,739 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,766 positive and 11,973 were negative. A total of 49,014 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Saturday morning, 4,984 hospital beds were available and 6,410 were utilized, which is a 56.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
