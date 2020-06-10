Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.58 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL AND GET BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SWAMPLANDS AND LOGGING INTERESTS. FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT TIMBERLAND AS FAR DOWNSTREAM AS YAUHANNAH TWO WEEKS AFTER THE CREST PASSES PEE DEE. LOGGING EQUIPMENT NEEDS TO BE MOVED. &&