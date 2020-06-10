COLUMBIA, S.C. — The surge in new coronavirus cases in South Carolina continued Wednesday as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 528 new cases and seven additional deaths.
One of the deaths occurred in an elderly person in Florence County.
Two days earlier, DHEC announced a single-day high of 542 cases.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 15,759 and those who have died to 575.
Five of the deaths that were reported Wednesday occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (2), Anderson (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (19), Berkeley (11), Charleston (37), Cherokee (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (7), Fairfield (3), Florence (3), Georgetown (8), Greenville (145), Greenwood (1), Horry (79), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (6), Laurens (4), Lee (2), Lexington (27), Marlboro (4), Newberry (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (14), Richland (66), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (15), Williamsburg (1) and York (22).
Florence County now has had 730 cases and 42 deaths. That’s the third-highest death total in the state.
As of Tuesday, a total of 261,377 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Tuesday statewide was 4,078, and the percent positive was 12.9%. When the percent positive is low, it might indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive might more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,809 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,608 were in use, which is a 73.03% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,608 inpatient beds currently used, 513 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
