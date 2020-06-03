FLORENCE, S.C. – The surge in coronavirus cases in South Carolina continued Wednesday when the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 235 new cases and 17 additional deaths.
In the past six days, 1,880 cases have been reported. That’s nearly 15 percent of the total of 12,651.
The death total grew to 518.
Fifteen of the deaths announced Wednesday occurred in elderly individuals in Aiken (1), Darlington (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (1), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (1) and York (2) counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Charleston (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (11), Chester (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dorchester (3), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (6), Greenville (51), Greenwood (2), Horry (17), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (15), Laurens (2), Lee (2), Lexington (18), Marion (1), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (5), Richland (30), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (1) and York (3)
As of Tuesday, a total of 230,687 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As South Carolina increases testing, there probably will be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested Tuesday statewide was 5,211, and the percent positive was 4.5%. When the percent positive is low, it might indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Wednesday morning, 3,022 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,340 are in use, which is a 70.84% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,340 inpatient beds currently used, 433 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.