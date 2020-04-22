COLUMBIA, S.C. — A surge in coronavirus cases in Florence County continued Wednesday as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 15 additional cases of COVID-19.
That brings the county’s total to 176 for an increase of 98 cases in the past seven days. That’s an increase of nearly 56 percent in one week.
DHEC is estimating that Florence County has 1,081 unconfirmed cases, which would bring the county’s total to 1,257 cases. Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
In a county with a population of 138,293 (as of 2019), this would mean 1 out of every 110 people in the county could have or could have had the virus.
Also on Wednesday, DHEC announced 160 new cases of coronavirus in the state and five additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,761 and those who have died to 140.
Three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1) and Richland (1) counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (4), Aiken (12), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Clarendon (11), Darlington (7), Edgefield (4), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (19), Greenwood (1), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (5), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (2), Richland (34), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (4)
As of Wednesday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,681 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,570 positive and 11,111 were negative. A total of 43,111 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,029 hospital beds are available and 6,639 are utilized, which is a 56.9% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
