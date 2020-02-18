Confidence for snow Thursday increasing, National Weather Service says

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR RIVER AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LUMBER RIVER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC WACCAMAW RIVER AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC GREAT PEE DEE RIVER AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE RIVER AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 23.70 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 24.1 FEET BY FRIDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 25.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT LOGGING OPERATIONS UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM PEE DEE. FLOODING OF FARMLANDS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER WILL WORSEN. &&