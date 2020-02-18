Confidence for snow Thursday increasing, National Weather Service says

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Light to moderate snow is in the forecast for Thursday night in Florence and other parts of the Pee Dee.
The confidence for snow Thursday night is increasing, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.
The most likely scenario calls for just under an inch of snow for some locations inland.
The reasonable worst-case scenario (10% chance) calls for 1 to 2 inches of snow Thursday night for Florence, Hartsville and Marion. Bennettsville and Dillon could get 2 to 3 inches of snow.
Between a half-inch and 1 inch of rain is expected for most of the region throughWednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.