HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A child was removed safely by Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday from a residence where an individual was threatening family members with a handgun.
According to Sheriff Tony Chavis, deputies were dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. to a residence on Bills Circle. Responding deputies were informed by family members the suspect was barricaded inside with a child.
Deputies assigned to the Special Incident Response Team entered the residence and located a 3-year-old child inside. The child was safely removed from the residence. The suspect was located inside a closet with a loaded handgun.
“My deputies demonstrated amazing bravery today to make sure this baby was back with his mother,” Chavis said. “These guys constantly train for this moment, and today it paid off.”
Deputies arrested Curtis Michael Dixon, 28, of Hartsville. Dixon will face charges related to the incident. Dixon is wanted out of Chesterfield County for armed robbery and other offenses. Dixon is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention.
Sheriff Chavis has released a portion of video from a body worn camera worn by a deputy assigned to the Special Incident Response Team.
