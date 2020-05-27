HARTSVILLE — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is taking steps to resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were previously rescheduled out of an abundance of caution amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The decision to reschedule procedures when clinically appropriate was made in accordance with federal and state guidance and aimed to help preserve critical resources in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients in the community stated a release from the hospital.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of ‘Making Communities Healthier,’” said Bill Little, chief executive officer of Carolina Pines. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Carolina Pines continues to follow guidance from federal, state and local officials, monitor the prevalence of the virus in the community, and evaluate supplies and resources — including personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.
The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be determined only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks. The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending physician/surgeon/proceduralist. Patients who are scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings. Surgical patients also will be asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days prior to their procedure to minimize potential exposure; check their temperature twice a day during this seven-day period and report temperatures over 100°F to their provider; and undergo testing for COVID-19.
Patients awaiting information about their previously postponed procedure can expect to hear from their provider or provider’s office to discuss rescheduling at the appropriate time.
Carolina Pines will continue to screen everyone who enters the facility and is requesting that all patients bring their own mask or bandanna from home to cover their mouth and nose during their visit.
“We are also maintaining a zero-visitor protocol for the foreseeable future,” the release stated. “These important measures have had a positive impact on ensuring a safe environment, and they also are aligned with the federal government’s guidelines. Additionally, the facility has implemented new processes and procedures to further protect the health of patients, providers and employees.”
The community is reminded, if there is a medical emergency, please call 911 or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, tell the dispatch agent if your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
