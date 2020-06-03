Carolina Pines' first patient treated for COVID-19 with total plasma exchange goes home

Morning News
HARTSVILLE — Tammy Hatchell looked through some photographs, watched the rain outside her window, relaxed and gathered strength to fully recover from COVID-19 on Friday, her first full day home since entering the hospital.
Hatchell, glad to be home, lives in the Ashland community near Hartsville.
Hatchell entered Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center on May 9 with underlying conditions. She had difficulty breathing. After receiving an experimental treatment at Carolina Pines, Hatchell was rolled out of the hospital nearly three weeks later on Thursday in a wheelchair with nurses and hospital staff cheering her.
Hatchell was Carolina Pines’ first total plasma exchange patient to be discharged from the hospital.
“I spent Mother’s Day, my 50th birthday and my husband’s birthday in the hospital,” Hatchell said during a phone interview on Friday. “It feels great to be home.”
Hatchell is a wife, mother and grandmother. She said several weeks ago her daughter spiked a fever and it wasn’t long before it made its way to her, her husband, another daughter who lives with them and four of her grandchildren.
She said the very next day after seeing her daughter that her husband spiked a fever. She said her grandchildren had a fever, too.
“I took care of them for like six days, and I was OK, but after the sixth day, I got a fever and came into the emergency room,” Hatchell said. “They gave me some medicine, and I went home fighting a fever for four days.”
Hatchell returned to the hospital when she couldn’t breathe.
“I had to come back to the hospital, and they told me I tested positive for COVID-19,” she said.
Hatchell said she was surprised that while she was in the Intensive Care Unit for five days that she lost about 30 pounds.
“I wasn’t able to eat or drink anything,” she said.
When she was able to return to a regular room in the hospital, Hatchell said, “I couldn’t walk like I did before. That and the weight loss shocked me.”
Hatchell said she was scared she wouldn’t make it back home to her family.
“I have six grandchildren, and I love them to the moon and back,” Hatchell said. “They call me grams.”
She has two daughters and a son.
Hatchell said her grandchildren are her life, and she often took care of them while her daughter worked. She said her daughter is better and back to work.
Hatchell got better, too, thanks to the treatment she received — total plasma exchange. Her plasma was replaced with that of a donor.
In hopes to improve the outcome of critically ill patients being treated for COVID-19, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has begun administering therapeutic plasma exchange, according to a hospital release.
“I applaud our team of doctors for continually researching the most up-to-date treatments for patients,” said Ashlee Horton, BSN, RN, Director of ICU in the release. “They work tirelessly around the clock to ensure our patients are receiving the best care possible considering the virus is ever-changing.”
Therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) is different from that of convalescent plasma exchange because it is taken from healthy donors as opposed to individuals that have recovered from COVID-19. Plasma is the portion of the blood that contains Cytokines, the release stated.
“Cytokines are inflammatory properties in the blood, and we believe it’s the Cytokines that are causing all the problems in COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Brian Sponseller, Carolina Pines’ chief medical officer, said in the release.
“This exchange is done over the course of three days where the patient’s plasma is removed, and new plasma is filtered in through a catheter in the neck or groin. So far, two patients have received TPE through Carolina Pines’ partnership with the American Red Cross” stated the release issued on May 18. “The course of TPE at Carolina Pines began on Friday, May 15 and was completed on Sunday, May 17. … Following the course of TPE, patients will be infused with one round of convalescent plasma to complete the treatment.”
“Within hours of receiving the TPE, Hatchell began to show signs of improvement,” Sponseller said in a statement to a local television station. “Within days there was also significant improvement in her chest X-rays.”
Hatchell is very grateful for the doctors and the nurses that took care of her. She said Dr. Sponseller told her she was a strong lady.
“They are like my heroes and angels,” Hatchell said.
She is also very grateful for those individuals who donated plasma.
“I saved my life,” she said. “I wish I knew who donated it (the plasma), but I don’t know who it was.”
Hatchell is also glad to be home with her family.
She said while she was in the hospital her husband, Aquilino Avalos, cleaned their home and made it feel “real homey” to welcome her back. She said he is now well and able to help her recuperate.
Hatchell said she is thankful for all the prayers, for her church, Life Ministries, and others who helped out.
“I am amazed,” she said.
Hatchell is looking forward to the day she can get back to going to flea markets and yard sales where she purchases items to resale — the day when her life gets back to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.