HARTSVILLE — The Auxiliary of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has awarded its annual scholarships to area students interested in pursuing careers in medical related fields.
Since 1999, the auxiliary has awarded more than $180,000 in scholarships to students from the communities which Carolina Pines serves including Chesterfield, Darlington, Lee and Marlboro counties.
The students receiving scholarship for the school year 2020-2021:
Previous recipients are Sidney Brown, Clemson University; Jennifer Griggs, Furman University; Krysten Holland, Clemson University; Allana Ingram, Francis Marion University; and Marie Rhoad,Western Governor’s University.
First-Year recipients (college students) are Anniyah Brown, University of South Carolina Upstate; Jaret Bryant, Clemson University; Mackenzie Franklin, Northeastern Technical College; and Hannah Quick, Coker University.
First-year Recipients (high school seniors) are Jesse Brown, Tri-County Technical College; Caroline Conner, Wofford College; Lucas Deese, Charleston Southern University; Kayden Douglas, Lander University; Amelia Harless, Clemson University; Blaze MacArthur, Queens University; Jennifer Powell, Appalachian State University; Kaitlynn Sivula, Florence Darlington Technical College; Sarah Teal, Creighton University; Katherine Traver, Clemson University; Shalya Walters, University of South Carolina Beaufort; and Alexis Windham, Grand Canyon University.
Applicants are required to complete an application, provide a reference letter, and write an essay indicating why they believe they would be an excellent candidate for an auxiliary scholarship.
