MCCOLL, S.C. — Hundreds of Pee Dee residents will make their way up to the town of McColl for CareSouth Carolina’s Spring Fling, ribbon cutting and grand opening event on Saturday, March 28.
CareSouth Carolina will celebrate the opening of the McColl Health & Wellness Center, a 28,992 square-foot facility that offers complete family medical services with state-of-the-art technology to the people of Marlboro County.
The McColl Health & Wellness Center, located at 3080 U.S. 15-U.S. 401 E, houses state-of-the-art technology, a whirlpool and therapy pool, a gym and rehab area, a pharmacy plus medical and dental services all under one roof.
Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility, enjoy games, food, inflatables, music, meet the Easter bunny and receive free health screenings & information.
The fun starts at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and lasts through 2 p.m. An Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. for the children.
Limited parking spots will be available at the site with overflow parking down the road in Tatum. The overflow lot will have signage and the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority (PRDTRA) will provide shuttle services to and from the event. Please allow extra time for shuttle services.
CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.
Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.
