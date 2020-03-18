HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Care Innovation’s 10th annual Mardi Gras Gala, originally scheduled for April 18 at the DeLoach Center on the campus of Coker University, has been postponed until further notice.
Brodderick Roary, Director of Care Innovations, said the event is being postponed out of an abundance of caution and will be rescheduled at a later date.
“Out of genuine concern for the safety and well-being of everyone in communities we are so gracious allowed to serve each day. CareSouth Carolina will be following the CDC’s and South Carolina event protocols regarding COVID-19 and to practice safe social distancing, we will be postponing the 10th annual Mardi Gras Gala,” Roary said. “We appreciate and value each one of you and know you all where excited about this year’s gala. Once we have settled upon a new date we will back it touch. Until then please take the necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe. We at CareSouth Carolina are here for you!”
The gala will highlight Care Innovation’s mission for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment. An estimated 1.1 million Americans live with HIV and yet one out of seven don’t know it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
CareSouth Carolina, through Care Innovations, provides comprehensive HIV/AIDS primary health care for individuals in Chesterfield, Darlington, Lee and Marlboro Counties. Patients can have a “one-stop” shop experience at CareSouth Carolina by receiving medical care, pre and post-test counseling, medications, care management, behavioral health, dental, transportation, outreach, support groups and referrals.
These services are made possible through a federal Ryan White Part C grant. As part of the festivities, the gala will celebrate 28 years of Ryan White.
For questions about tickets, please call 843-378-3441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.