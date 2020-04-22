HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A nurse who manages the emergency department at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has received a prestigious award.
Edie Campbell, BSN, RN, CEN, emergency department manager, is the recipient of the 2020 Palmetto Gold Nurse Award.
Each year the South Carolina Nurses Foundation recognizes 100 nurses who exemplify excellence in practice and commitment to the profession. Nurses are nominated across the entire state from a variety of practice settings to receive this Palmetto Gold Nurse Award.
Campbell will join the prestigious group of past honorees who continue to influence nursing and patient care in South Carolina.
“Edie is passionate about ER nursing and providing the best level of care possible for her patients,” said Christy Moody, CNO at Carolina Pines. “She is a true patient advocate and patient safety champion.
“Edie works tirelessly to create a working environment that fosters professional growth and accountability. She is a shining star in the world of nursing, and we are proud to have her as our Palmetto Gold Award Recipient for 2020.”
Campbell began her career in health care in 2002 as an LPN. She continued her education and completed the RN program at Florence-Darlington Technical College in 2003.
In July of 2003, Edie began her career at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. She has worked in several different areas of the hospital, including the ICU and Med/Surg. In December of 2019, Edie transitioned into the role of Emergency Department Manager and is currently enrolled in a master’s program with an expected graduation date of July 2021.
During her time in the emergency department, Edie has implemented strategies to improve patient flow in the department all while being actively involved in several committees at Carolina Pines such as the chest pain committee, sepsis committee, trauma committee and stroke committee.
Campbell was the first nurse in her department in eight years to obtain a certification as a Certified Emergency Nurse. Once completed, she encouraged eight other nurses to obtain a certification.
She is very much involved in the community and strives to build lasting relationships with local first responders. She partners with local EMS to provide hands-only CPR to the community and is also involved with Relay for Life, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross.
She has been known to personally provide meals, hygiene products, clothing and shoes to members of Hartsville’s homeless population.
Campbell is said to have a true servant’s heart, and this is shown by her compassion for the nursing profession by ensuring patients have the best quality outcomes at Carolina Pines.
