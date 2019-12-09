DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Board of Education on Monday extended Tim Newman’s employment contract as superintendent of education for another year to June 30, 2022.
In addition, in lieu of the automatic raise of 4% provided for in his contract — the same raise approved for all district employees — the district will contribute 5% of the superintendent’s annual salary, currently $180,000, to an annuity of Newman’s choosing beginning with the 2018-19 school year evaluation and each year thereafter while the contract remains in effect. The annuity payment is contingent on Newman receiving a satisfactory evaluation during the school year immediately prior to the annual contribution.
The unanimous vote came during the board’s regular meeting and followed a closed executive session, during which members discussed Newman’s employment evaluation for the 2018-19 school year.
“I feel honored that the board has expressed confidence in the direction the district is moving,” Newman said after the meeting.
“I feel good about the progress we’ve made meeting the district’s goals. Each year we establish goals with the board. I think this year has been an excellent year for the district. And I anticipate another great year for the Darlington County School District moving forward.”
Board Chairman Warren Jeffords said the board evaluated Newman in seven performance areas, including relationships with staff, community leadership, finance and growth for the district.
“Dr. Newman exceeded or met expectations in all categories,” Jeffords said. “He is especially strong in community relations, business and finance, and personal traits.”
Jeffords cited several of Newman’s accomplishments:
» An increase in enrollment at the Darlington County Institute of Technology.
» Implementation of the four-block schedule in all high schools.
» Successful completion of his original 90-day plan.
» Beginning of apprenticeship and internship programs.
» A positive hire with Larry Johnson, assistant superintendent for administration and operations.
» A good working relationship with Darlington County’s state legislative delegation.
“This has been a successful first year, and we are looking forward to further improvement as we move forward,” Jeffords said.
The board hired Newman as superintendent in 2018 under a three-year contract at a salary of $180,000 per year. He previously served as superintendent of education in Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4.
As superintendent of Darlington County public schools, Newman oversees a school district of 23 schools with nearly 10,000 students and an annual general operations budget of $95.4 million.
