Allied health graduates at FDTC score high on state board exams

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College's dental, nursing and medical laboratory technology graduates continue to set the bar high for health care in the Pee Dee region by scoring impressive numbers on state board testing or professional licensure examinations.
Tech's dental hygiene and expanded duty dental assisting programs recently scored 100 percent on the national board. The Commission on Dental Accreditation of the American Dental Association accredits both of these programs at Tech.Dental hygiene is an associate's degree program that is five semesters and is comprised of didactic, clinical and laboratory courses. Expanded-duty dental assisting is a diploma program that is three semesters. Students in both programs gain hands-on training through on-site and off-site clinical experiences.
Every quarter, the State Board of Nursing sends out a pass rate to all nursing programs.
Tech's practical nursing recent graduates scored 100 percent on the National Council Licensure Examination.
Tech's practical nursing program, in three semesters, prepares students for a vocation requiring intellectual, interpersonal and psychomotor skills that are based upon biological, behavioral and humanistic principles. Once graduates pass the national exam, they are qualified to work in an array of settings as a practical nurse.
Graduates of the associate degree of nursing program are educated and trained over the course of five semesters to work in a variety of settings in hospitals, clinics and outpatient centers. Once a graduate has passed the national exam, they become a registered nurse.The associate degree of nursing program's graduating class of May 2019 has 100 percent pass rate for the national exam with only two students remaining to be tested.
Tech's lab tech program provides a comprehensive technical education that prepares graduates to work in the medical, clinical and research laboratory industry. With only a few students remaining to complete the American Society for Clinical Pathology, Board of Certification examination, the lab tech program also has a 100 percent pass rate.