HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The driver of a minivan died Friday afternoon in a collision with a tractor-trailer just north of Hartsville.
The SC 151 crash happened at 1:05 p.m. when the driver of the minivan pulled out onto SC 151 in front of the north-bound tractor-trailer, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, Collins said.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee has not yet released the identity of the victim.
