COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A Hartsville man was arrested Friday on four charges associated with the exploitation of a minor.
Trevor McKenzie Allen, 34, of Hartsville, was taken into custody by agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General's office.
He is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.
He remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
