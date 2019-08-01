DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a woman wanted in connection with the May 26 shooting death of a man killed at the intersection of West Old Camden Road and West Bobo Newsome Highway in Hartsville.
Reneka Shane Brown, 26, of Hartsville was arrested and originally charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the shooting death of Desmond Coe, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
She was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center June 4 on $80,000 bond.
"Investigators now believe Brown played a larger role in the murder," Lt. Robert Kilgo wrote in a release on the search.
Investigators previously arrested and charged Zieyre Carroway, Davion Cockfield and Marqueze Robinson with murder. All three remain in custody.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brown, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through the agency's mobile app, text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.