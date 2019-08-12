HARTSVILLE, S.C. – “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg is coming Sunday to the Pee Dee.
Buttigieg, according to his campaign website, will appear at 2 p.m. at the Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 327 S 6th Street in Hartsville for a town hall event hosted by state Sen. Gerald Malloy.
This will be Buttigieg’s second attempt at an event in the Pee Dee. He previous was scheduled to hold a meet-and-greet in June, but the event was canceled because of a shooting in South Bend, Indiana, the city that Buttigieg serves as mayor.
He announced his candidacy for president on April 14.
Buttigieg was elected as South Bend mayor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. Buttigieg also served as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve from 2009-2017, during which he became a lieutenant and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. He also served as a consultant from 2009-2013.
During his second term as mayor, Buttigieg revealed that he is gay. When he announced for president, he became the first openly gay Democratic candidate to run for president.