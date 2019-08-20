DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the armed robbery of a Lamar Highway dollar store.
At 10 p.m. Monday an armed robbery hit the Dollar General Store at 904 Lamar Highway, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
No one was injured in the robbery.
If you have any information on the armed robbery you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through the agency's mobile app, text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.