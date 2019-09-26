DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Two people died Thursday afternoon in a Darlington County crash, according to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.
The mid-day crash happened on Society Hill Road, which runs from Darlington to Society Hill parallel to US 52.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol hasn't yet released any information on the crash.
The coroner's office will release the victims ID after family has been notified.
