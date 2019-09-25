WASHINGTON -- The City of Darlington Tuesday was awarded a $1.2 million grant to fund improvements to its wastewater infrastructure to support local business development.
The US Department of Commerce grant will be matched with $305,580 in local money, according to a release from the agency.
"The Trump Administration has been working hard to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure," said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. "By investing in Darlington, the project will increase the resiliency of the entire wastewater system and decrease the likelihood of service interruptions for local businesses."
"It's great news for all of South Carolina to know that we have partners in the Trump Administration who understand the importance of providing businesses and local communities with the infrastructure necessary for their continued success and growth," said Governor Henry McMaster. "This investment will pay dividends in the Darlington community for many years to come, and we couldn't be more grateful to Secretary Ross and the U.S. Department of Commerce."
"This grant is great news and an important investment in Darlington's infrastructure," said Congressman Tom Rice. "I am grateful for the Trump Administration's support and I will continue advocating for Seventh District priorities at the federal level."
This project will improve the city's capacity to provide consistent sewer service to major employers in the region. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments. EDA funds Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.
