HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University board of trustees is expected to name an interim president following the resignation Friday of President Robert L. Wyatt.
The board on Friday asked for and received the immediate resignation of Wyatt as president and ex-officio board member of the university. The board gave no explanation or reason for its decision.
“The Board of Trustees has formed a search committee to determine interim leadership for the University and has initiated the search for a world-class leader to guide the University’s future,” a statement issued by the university on Friday said.
As of Tuesday morning, university officials had not said when the board will meet again. A spokesperson said no interviews are being granted at this time.
“The Board of Trustees remains steadfast in its support of our students and extraordinary faculty and staff, and we are confident that the future holds great promise for Coker University,” the university’s statement said.
Wyatt was Coker's 16th president. He has led Coker since July 2009.
Coker experienced significant growth under Wyatt, including growth in enrollment, facilities and academic programs.
Perhaps the institution’s most significant advancement came on July 1, when Coker College officially became Coker University.
That change reflected the institution’s recent growth and increased the diversity of degree offerings.
“In my 10 years as president of Coker, I’ve seen this institution respond with passion and purpose to the changing needs of our students and higher education in general,” Wyatt said on the occasion of the changeover to university status. “Transitioning to Coker University is a natural next step as we continue to implement innovative ways of helping our students achieve their personal best.”
Coker’s May 2019 commencement ceremony was the last for Coker College. December 2019 graduates will be the first to receive degrees from Coker University.
Before coming to Coker, Wyatt served as the dean of the Breech School of Business Administration at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. Wyatt succeeded Dr. B. James Dawson as president of Coker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.