Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE...NORTHEASTERN GEORGETOWN...SOUTH CENTRAL MARION AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM EDT... AT 1042 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER JOHNSONVILLE, OR 18 MILES EAST OF LAKE CITY, MOVING SOUTH AT 20 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... JOHNSONVILLE, HEMINGWAY, RHEMS, WARSAW, PEE DEE CROSSROADS, NESMITH, INDIANTOWN, DONGOLA, PLANTERSVILLE, OUTLAND, YAUHANNAH, MORRISVILLE, HENRY AND STUCKEY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&