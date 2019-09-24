HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A handgun was taken off a Hartsville High School student at school Tuesday morning.
According to a release from the Darlington County School District, school officials were notified the student might have a weapon on campus. The student was searched and the gun found.
The student was taken into custody by Hartsville Police, according to the release.
"The Darlington County School District and our law enforcement officials take these incidents very seriously. The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority," according to the release.
