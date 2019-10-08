DARLINGTON, S.C. – Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of Darlington County School District, recently toured construction sites of the three new elementary schools currently being built in the district.
Construction is progressing at all three locations in Darlington, Hartsville and Lamar.
Development at the new Darlington-area school is further along than construction at the Lamar and Hartsville schools because the district already owned the land where the school is being built.
The Darlington-area school will be located on the land where Cain Elementary School stands. The populations of Cain Elementary will be combined with Brunson-Dargan Elementary to form the new school in Darlington.
In Lamar, the new school is being built near the intersection of Lamar Highway and Country Club Road. Lamar Elementary and Spaulding Elementary will be combined for the new school in Lamar.
The new Hartsville-area school is being built on Bay Road in Hartsville, between Bobo Newsom Highway and Westwinds Drive. West Hartsville Elementary and Washington Street Elementary will combine to form the new school there.
During his tour of the new Darlington-area school, Newman received updates from Project Manager Thurmond Porter and Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Operations Larry Johnson. Windows and HVAC units are already installed in much of the building, and the roof is nearly completed. Interior walls, wiring and flooring are currently being installed.
All three schools will open in fall of 2020 and will combine a total of six existing schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.