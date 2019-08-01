LAMAR, S.C. -- Two people were arrested Thursday morning after Darlington County Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at an Oates residence.
“This morning, Investigators with our Narcotics Unit and the Special Incident Response Team served a search warrant at residence on Oates Highway near East Seven Pines Street,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Inside, Investigators located a .762x39 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, approximately 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 5.5 pounds of marijuana, less than one gram of cocaine, multiple weight scales and ammunition.”
Brandon Trevon McFadden, 31, of Hartsville, and Shaniqua Lashawn Lowery, 28, of Lamar were arrested. McFadden is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, second offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine, according to the release.
Lowery is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of cocaine, according to the release.
As of Thursday evening the pair remained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.