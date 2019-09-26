DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Hartsville man died Wednesday night in a deputy-involved shooting, according to a release issued by Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.
Hardee identified the victim as Daryl Strickland, 64. His body has been sent for an autopsy.
The shooting took place near the intersection of Golf Course Road and New Market Road, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
SLED -- investigating at the request of the sheriff's office -- in a release on their investigation into the incident, describes it as a confrontation
No deputies were injured in the shooting, according to the release.
SLED, at the request of the sheriff's office, and the Darlington County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.
This was the 34th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year and the second involving the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
In 2018 there were 41 officer-involved shootings, two of which involved the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
