HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A Sonoco employee injured Sunday in an accident at the company’s Hartsville Manufacturing Complex is still undergoing treatment for burns he suffered in the incident, the company said Tuesday.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement issued by Roger Schrum, Sonoco vice president for investor relations.
“Employees were cleaning up material from below a paper machine at the mill when one employee slipped and fell into a shallow opening where heated condensates collects,” the statement said. “The employee suffered burns on his leg, hand and shoulder.”
Darlington County EMS responded and treated the injured man at the scene, according to the statement.
The employee was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center where he currently is still being treated.
“The associate remains at the Burn Center, where he is undergoing treatment,” a company statement said Tuesday morning.
Sonoco safety personnel are investigating the incident further. OSHA also will investigate.
“ We notified OSHA of the event, and we will be working closely with the compliance officers as needed to investigate,” the company said in an email Tuesday.
